Random Portland assault suspect nabbed near Olympia

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man suspected of assaulting a 55-year-old man in Northeast Portland in October 2020 was arrested by the Nisqually Tribal Police near Olympia, Washington.

Jacob T. McLaughlin allegedly got out of a car at NE Martin Luther King and Graham Street and randomly attacked the man.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect pulled up in a mid-2000s Cadillac CTS, possibly silver in color, with what appeared to be a Washington license plate on the rear of the vehicle, with no front plate.

Jacob McLaughlin, September 9, 2021 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

“Usually, assaults have some motive behind them and this one kind of had us baffled,” Detective Calvin Goldring with the Portland Police Bureau told KOIN 6 News at that time.. “Victim can’t think of any motive. He says he wasn’t robbed, he’s never seen this person before or had any verbal arguments — nothing happened to suggest this kind of violence.”

Authorities said investigative efforts led to the arrests, but tips from the public to Crime Stoppers of Oregon helped their case throughout these months.

McLaughlin, 32, was arrested for second-degree assault.

No further information is available at this time.