PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The man accused of the “random and unprovoked” attacks in downtown Portland that left two people seriously wounded on Saturday, Aug. 26 now faces two counts of attempted murder.

Authorities say Moctezuma Garcia, 24, was taken into custody that night and was not released from custody while the arrest warrant was written and submitted.

“Since Garcia was detained, detectives have been working to collect evidence, speak to witnesses, and seek out and process video footage,” the bureau said in a press release.

The first incident happened near Pioneer Courthouse Square around 10:40 p.m., when police say a man was rushed to an area hospital for treatment after being slashed in the neck. He remains in the hospital, but is recovering from his injuries.

About 20 minutes later, another stabbing report came near 700 SW 10th Avenue in which a man was stabbed to the chest. He was also taken to a nearby hospital, but later released to recover at home.

PPB says an officer spotted Garcia around 11:15 p.m. near Southwest 14th Avenue and Alder Street. According to police, he tried to run off but was quickly captured.

Investigators say Garcia may have committed other attacks earlier in the evening that have yet to be reported. Investigators also believe passersby may have “located critical evidence” in the case between Southwest 10th Avenue and Alder Street as well as Southwest 18th Avenue and West Burnside Street.

Detectives ask those with information about the two attacks, or any possible crimes associated with Garcia, to contact PPB via crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov (attn: Major Crimes Unit). Reference case no. 23-224921.

