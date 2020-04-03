Rape suspect arrested after police chase through Washington County

A rape suspect was arrested after leading offices on a pursuit through Washington County. (WCSO)

The suspect had a warrant out for his arrest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A rape suspect with a warrant out for his arrest was caught after a police pursuit on Friday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call from someone who knew that the suspect, 38-year-old Gilberto Miranda Jr., had a warrant out for his arrest and disclosed his location. When deputies arrived, Miranda fled the scene in a car, leading police on a pursuit through Washington County.

During the pursuit, Miranda reportedly rammed into a Cornelius deputy’s car, rendering it unusable.

The chase ended in Hillsboro at Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast Oak Street once officers used a PIT maneuver to stop Miranda’s vehicle. He was then taken into custody.

Hillsboro Police assisted WCSO throughout the chase.

This is a developing story and KOIN 6 will update it when more information becomes available.