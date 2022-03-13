PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 34-year-old Vancouver man wanted for domestic violence rape was arrested in Clark County Sunday afternoon after a pursuit that last less than a half-mile.

Just before 3 p.m., the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said they got information that Owen T. Beckley was in the area of E. Fourth Plain Boulevard and T Street. Detectives and deputies, along with officers from both Vancouver and Battle Ground, came to the area to help.

Beckley tried to get away, authorities said, but a PIT maneuver stopped him. Beckley was then taken into custody.

He’s being held in Clark County on the domestic violence rape charge along with domestic violence charges for assault and unlawful imprisonment. He also faces a violation of a felony no contact order.