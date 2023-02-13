PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 47-year-old convicted rapist who was indicted on 10 sex abuse felonies with at least 3 children at VillaSport in Beaverton pleaded guilty Monday.

Damien Karp entered the guilty pleas to 4 counts of first-degree sex abuse on the day his trial was scheduled to begin. Karp admitted he “unlawfully and knowingly subjected children under 14 years of age to sexual contact by touching.”

The other counts in the indictment were dismissed.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday. Each count carries a 6-10 year prison term. Karp also agreed to no contact with minors, victims or their families or VillaSport, where many of the crimes took place in June 2022.

At that time, Karp took a picture or video of the “intimate area” of a child under 14 and then touched the child(ren) in inappropriate spots and inappropriate ways. About 3 weeks later he touched other children in a similar way.

Employees of VillaSport called Beaverton police on July 16. The staff told officers that Karp, a gym member, had just been caught interacting inappropriately with a child in the outdoor hot tub at the facility.

Karp was convicted in 2005 for rape, sodomy, sexual penetration with a foreign object plus 3 counts of first-degree sex abuse.