PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 47-year-old convicted rapist was indicted on 10 felonies of first-degree sex abuse with at least 3 children in June and July in Washington County.

Damien Jay Karp was indicted August 30 on the felonies plus 2 misdemeanor charges for invasion of privacy, documents obtained by KOIN 6 News revealed.

Most of the incidents allegedly happened June 22, the document said. Karp is accused of taking a picture or video of the “intimate area” of a child under 14 and then touched the child(ren) in inappropriate spots and inappropriate ways.

Then on July 16, Karp allegedly touched 3 children in similar fashion.

Each of the victims had “a reasonable expectation of privacy” at the time of the incidents, the indictment said.

Karp, who is listed as 6-feet-5 and 200 pounds, was convicted in 2005 for rape, sodomy, sexual penetration with a foreign object plus 3 counts of first-degree sex abuse.

He is currently being held at the Washington County Jail on the 10 felonies, 2 misdemeanors and a parole violation.

KOIN 6 News is working to confirm the circumstances surrounding these incidents.