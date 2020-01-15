Rare books stolen from Portland’s Passages Bookshop

About 100 rare and valuable books were stolen at Passages Bookshop in Northeast Portland, January 1, 2020 (Courtesy: Passages Bookshop)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — About 100 rare and valuable books were taken when someone broke into Passages Bookshop in Northeast Portland on the night of January 1, 2020.

Some of the books are irreplaceable, said proprietor David Abel. But he said he doesn’t think the thief or thieves knew exactly what they were looking for.

“Based on what was and wasn’t taken, it seems more random to me,” Abel told KOIN 6 News. “It seems more like the locked glass cases implied value.”

Complete list of books stolen from Passages Bookshop

He made a list of most of the books that are missing and gave that list to booksellers in the region and nationally, along with major bookstores like Powell’s. He added police also have the list, which is also posted on their Facebook page.

Abel said he’s talking with security companies about beefing up the security at his store. He’s also working with his insurance company.

Passages Bookshop is open Thursdays through Saturdays and, according to their website, “other times by appointment or chance.”

“As a small business person who lives on a small margin, I hope people support small, independent bookstores here and everywhere,” he said.

Portland police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Anthony Hill at the Portland Police Bureau, 503.545.3436 and refer to report 20-1394.

Some of the rare books at Passages Bookshop in Northeast Portland, January 14, 2020 (KOIN)