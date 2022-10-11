PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Police in Camas, Wash. are investigating a suspicious death that was reported on Sunday, Oct. 9 when a deceased woman was found at a vacant property with an apparent gunshot wound. The incident was reported by several people who were viewing the property along with a real estate agent.

The death is now being treated as a possible homicide. After conducting their investigation and interviewing area residents, police have identified a possible person of interest. Police said that person was found dead a day later on Oct. 10 from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation is currently active and is being conducted by the Clark County Major Crimes Unit along with assistance from multiple police departments in Oregon. Police said more information on the subject will be given when it becomes available.