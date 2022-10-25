PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A welfare check led the Eugene Police Department to its largest fentanyl seizure ever, according to a release on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, October 19, an officer reportedly found 42-year-old Andre Lavell Johnson unconscious and slumped over his steering wheel at a stop light. Before waking him, however, police said they pinned his vehicle in to stop him from fleeing.

After Johnson was removed from the vehicle, police said they saw a firearm and bags of pills that appeared to be counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl. With the help of a drug detection K-9, authorities said they found drugs, a large amount of cash, and multiple phones in Johnson’s possession.

Law enforcement officials also learned Johnson had warrants out for his arrest.

Search warrants of Johnson’s vehicles and residence led Eugene PD to 18 pounds worth of suspected fentanyl in pill and powder form. Additionally, officials recovered more than $47,000 in cash and a dozen firearms, six of which were determined to have been stolen.

Johnson was booked into the Lane County Jail on his warrants and probable cause charges of DUII felon, driving while suspended felony, felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of unlawful delivery of a schedule 2 controlled substance.