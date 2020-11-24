Red Kettle stolen from Safeway in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An already challenging year for organizations got a little tougher when a Salvation Armey Red Kettle was stolen from the Safeway store on Northeast Sandy late Friday or early Saturday.

The kettle equipment had just been delivered to locations throughout the metro so bell ringers could start on Saturday morning. On average they place 90 to 100 kettles throughout the metro area. But this year they’ll have around 60 because so many stores have gone out of business during the pandemic.

The Salvation Army is seeing requests for help up 155% across the country this year but they anticipate a serious hit to their bell ringing effort.