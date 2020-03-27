Redmond man accused of trying to infect officer with COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Redmond man accused of attempting to infect a Bend police officer with the coronavirus was indicted by a Deschutes County grad jury on Friday.

Bend officers first encountered Daniel Ray Stubblefield on Monday, March 23 when they were called out to a home on a report of an unwanted person at the residence. Stubblefield was that unwanted person. Police also learned that he had warrants out for his arrest and took him into custody as a result.

It was during the drive to jail that Stubblefield told officers he had COVID-19 and then spat and breathed on the officer, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Officers pulled over and called for back up. Stubblefield was then placed in a spit mask and put in additional restraints.

He was first taken to jail, but then transported again to a nearby hospital. During the second trip, the suspect was no longer wearing the restraints because he had calmed down, according to court documents, but police allege that he again breathed and intentionally coughed on an officer.

Authorities did not specify if Stubblefield was tested for the coronavirus while at the hospital, or if he exhibited symptoms congruent with the virus.

“We’re not messing around. Our first responders, medical professionals, and retail clerks are on the front lines of the battle to save lives and win the war against COVID-19,” said District Attorney John Hummel in a statement. “If anyone in our community takes a shot at infecting, and thus potentially killing, one of our front line heroes, I will use the full authority granted to me by the people of Oregon to hold them accountable.”

The suspect is now in the Deschutes County Jail. Stubblefield faces charges of attempting to assault a police officer, aggravated harassment, menacing, and the reckless endangerment of another person. His next court date is scheduled for Monday, March 30.