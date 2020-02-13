Repeat offender sentenced to over 7 years after meth busts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who has already served over 20 years in prison was sentenced once again after police discovered his involvement in a meth distributing network.

Timothy Vance’s criminal history dates back to 1983, police say. He was sentenced to 20 years in 1994 once he was convicted on counts of robbery, burglary, theft and kidnapping. Just two months after completing his post-prison supervision in August 2018, police discovered Vance was involved in a large meth distribution network.

In the following months multiple sources told police they had been sold large quantities from Vance, including one informant that told investigators Vance had sold them a pound for $3,200.

In February 2019, Salem PD searched the 54-year-old’s residence and found over 62 grams of meth, $2,780 in cash, drug packing materials and two guns. Vance was arrested but later released.

A month later, investigators learned Vance was dealing once again, this time out of a Salem hotel room. Police conducted a traffic stop after getting a search warrant on his vehicle, during which they found 443 grams of meth, $1,500 in cash and two more guns.

Vance was arrested and on November 11, 2019 he pleaded guilty to possession of meth with the intent to distribute. In a plea agreement, he agreed to give up four more firearms.

Vance was sentenced to seven years and five months in prison, as well as five years of supervised released.