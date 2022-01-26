Report: Driver in deadly crash into Keizer home has DUII history

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Keizer man arrested Saturday after police say he plowed through a home and killed a woman, was convicted six years prior for killing his brother in a drunk driving crash. That’s according to a report in the Statesman Journal.

Andrew Modine was arraigned Monday on eight charges, including manslaughter and DUII. No bail was set.

The Statesman Journal reports he was charged in 2016 with a DUII in a hit-and-run that killed his younger brother.

Investigators say early Saturday morning, the 41-year-old reportedly veered off the road twice and struck a power pole. According to the investigation, Modine was heading east on Lockhaven Drive when he went off the road in the 700 block, then got back on the road. He then drove through a Keizer home killing a woman.

When police arrived, the truck was on top of the bed with the husband trapped underneath. Officials say the engine was revving and tires squealing.

Moira Hughes and George Heitz were in the home when the truck plowed through it. Hughes, 67, died at the scene. Heitz, 63, was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. According to court documents, Heitz is paralyzed from the waist down.

Before the crash, a witness says Modine remained stopped at a traffic signal for three light rotations. Court documents say Modine then “slow-rolled” through a yellow light before speeding off. Modine’s blood-alcohol level was .15% or more, officials said.

Modine was arrested on charges of manslaughter, assault, reckless endangering, reckless driving, DUII, driving with a criminally suspended license, criminal mischief, and a probation violation.