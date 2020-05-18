Report of shots fired leads to arrest of felon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police arrested a felon after reports came in of shots being fire into the Columbia River on Sunday.
Just before 11:30 p.m., a witness called 911 to report someone had fired a shot off into the Columbia River near Northeast Marine Drive before driving off. With a description of the car, Portland Police Bureau’s Air Support Unit tracked the suspect down as he was headed west on NE Marine Drive.
Once PPB conducted a traffic stop, they learned the suspect was a felon and found a gun in the car.
The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Andrew Belsher. He was arrested on charges including felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, along with two counts of reckless endangerment.
