Reports of Portland street racers create 911 backlog

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Calls from concerned citizens reporting street racing to local police created a backlog for 911 dispatchers Saturday night, prompting the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office to ask the public to stop, and use the non-emergency line instead.

Authorities said that hundreds of people had called 911 to report the activity and that they were aware of the speed racing happening at NE Martin Luther King Boulevard and NE Columbia Avenue. The racing first started at 15th and Killingsworth before moving farther north.

“The activity is dangerous and illegal and may lead to arrest or citation and towed vehicles,” said the metro area’s Unified Command via Twitter.

.@911BOEC dispatchers are asking us to share with you they're aware of speed racers around Portland. Do not use 911 to report the racers, the calls are creating a backlog. Use the non-emergency line, 503-823-3333. 911 is for emergencies only. Unified Command is aware. pic.twitter.com/NkiewwqSqT — Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) November 8, 2020

Authorities said that as officers approached the intersection to break up the racing circle, people threw rocks at them. Shortly before 9 p.m., the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office reported via Twitter that the intersection had been cleared and traffic was moving again.

This is not a new problem for Northeast Portland. Street racers took over the same intersection last Sunday, Nov. 1, until police arrived and broke it up.

Police told KOIN 6 News earlier this week that there was a slow response because it took a significant amount of time to collect enough resources to break it up. Officers made several traffic stops, but it’s unclear how many citations were given.