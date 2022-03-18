Anyone who sees suspicious activity in the area is urged to call 911.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The search for a suspect is on after shots were reportedly fired in downtown Salem on Friday afternoon.

Authorities say a large police presence near High Street and Chemeketa Street is due to reports of shots fired — but clarified this is not an active shooter situation. At 3:11 p.m., Salem PD said officers were clearing the Salem Center Mall.

Although still unconfirmed by authorities, a news photographer at the scene told KOIN 6 News he learned shots were fired inside the Kohl’s department store.

Police were still searching for the suspect as of 2:41 p.m. Anyone who sees suspicious activity in the area is urged to call 911.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

Salem police issued a shelter-in-place warning for the area and various nearby schools were placed on lockdowns. Salem-Keizer School District confirmed those lockdowns have since been lifted and as of 4:05 p.m., Salem PD confirmed the shelter-in-place has been lifted as well.

Meanwhile, Liberty Street is currently closed at Chemeketa Street and traffic is being routed west from Liberty. Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.