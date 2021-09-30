Restaurant workers hide in freezer after NE Portland break-in

Clockwise from left: A booking photo of Anthony Bellamy, the broken door of a restaurant, a rock used to break the door, Sept. 30, 2021. (MCSO/PPB)

Officers eventually used pepper spray to get the barricaded suspect to come out

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was arrested after breaking into an occupied fast-food restaurant early Thursday morning in Northeast Portland, police said.

Officers were called about a person pounding on the doors of the restaurant in the 1500 block of NE 103rd Avenue shortly before 1 a.m., the Portland Police Bureau said. The dining room was closed but employees were working the drive-through.

Police, including an Enhanced Crisis Intervention Team officer, tried to talk to the man and use de-escalation techniques but he wouldn’t cooperate, the PPB said. Officers then backed away and watched him from a distance.

A short time later, the man used a grapefruit-sized rock to break the glass door and get inside the restaurant, police said. Employees hid in a freezer as officers chased the suspect inside, but he barricaded himself in a break room.

The employees were evacuated while officers negotiated with the suspect. After a while, an officer broke a window with a sledgehammer so another officer could use pepper spray, which then resulted in the suspect’s decision to surrender, police said.

During the ordeal, one officer was reportedly cut with broken glass. He was treated at a hospital and released.

Anthony Bellamy received medical treatment, then was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center. The 38-year-old faces charges of 2nd-degree burglary, 1st-degree criminal mischief and 2nd-degree disorderly conduct.