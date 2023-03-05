Shoplifting up 50% or more in many places

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Retail theft is out of control. It’s up more than 50% in many places. In recent months coordinated shoplifting operations with retailers led to the arrests of dozens of people.

On Sunday, Portland police, Multnomah County deputies and TriMet police worked together on a shoplifting sting at Mall 205 and the Gateway Shopping Center, their 3rd sting since December.

Some store owners have cited repeated theft as a reason for permanently closing and leaving The Rose City. In many cases store employees are told by their companies to not confront shoplifters for their own safety.

Authorities told KOIN 6 News shoplifting is just one aspect in a larger web of crime underway in the Portland area and that missions like this make a difference.

“Right now retail theft, it also is associated to our drug issues, our stolen vehicle issues,” said Jordan Zaitz with the PPB East Precinct Neighborhood Response Team. “They’re all kind of combined together and all of it’s affecting our community.”

In the 2 previous coordinated shoplifting stings at these same locations, a total of 104 people have been arrested, Multnomah County officials said. Additionally, 130 warrants were serviced, 10 stolen cars were recovered and about $11,000 in stolen retail items were recovered.

