A retail theft mission, led by PPB, led to eight arrests on May 4, 2023. (PPB)

The mission took place in the area near Mall 205.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A retail theft mission by police led to eight arrests on Thursday, including a man with a homicide warrant, the Portland Police Bureau announced.

Officials say the mission took place in the area near Mall 205 and resulted in the recovery of multiple stolen vehicles.

Blaine Carolan-Stegman, 35, Ricky Frad, 32, Kenneth Baker, 45, and Krissi Frizzell, 31, were all arrested and charged with second-degree theft.

Four others were arrested on the following charges:

Joseph Young, 29 — Warrant for first-degree burglary, additional warrants

Joshua Carroll, 40 — Warrant for second-degree theft

Daniel Belash, 24 — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, reckless driving, eluding, failure to perform the duty of a driver (hit-and-run) – multiple counts

Earniest Lott, 25 — Warrant for second-degree manslaughter

According to data collected by the Portland Police Bureau, an average of 30 cars per day were stolen in Portland within the first two months of 2023.

