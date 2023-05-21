PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The identities of 3 people found dead in a Kelso house on Friday were released by authorities who confirmed they were members of the same family.

A retired couple, Mark Beam, 75, and his 74-year-old wife, Candice Beam were found inside their home off North 7th Avenue along with their 29-year-old grandson, Isaac Beam.

An autopsy to determine the cause of death is scheduled for Monday, authorities said.

Neighbor Bruce Johnson told KOIN 6 News on Friday he heard gunfire — “3 in a row real quick and then 4-5 seconds later another couple.”

He added the couple had recently taken in their grandson.

“Everything I’ve heard has been really good about them,” said Johnson, who lives a street away. “They’ve kept the house up nice, you know, they’re just a nice quiet neighborhood couple and apparently they were trying to help their grandson and it went wrong.”

Kelso police told KOIN 6 News on Sunday the grandson was involved in this triple death investigation.

