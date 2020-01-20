Reward offered after Vancouver pot shops burglarized

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — The owners of two dispensaries in Vancouver are looking for answers after their shops were burglarized on Saturday.

Burglary suspect. (Courtesy Main Street Marijuana)

The first burglary happened at Main Street Marijuana. Two people broke in through the side window of the shop, leaving $3,000-worth of damage in the process, and got away with $50-worth of cannabis.

The two burglars then went over to New Vansterdam on E Mill Plain Blvd. and did even more damage.

Vancouver Police said in both burglaries, display cases were smashed and merchandise was stolen. Police believe that the same two people broke into both shops. One of the suspects was described as a tall man and the other as a shorter person—though police weren’t certain if it was a man or woman.

“It’s frustrating,” said Main Street shop owner Adam Hamide. “Any time you’re trying to run a business and work hard, you don’t want people coming and stealing your things and scaring your workers. It’s just unfortunate.”

Hamide and the New Vansterdam shop owner are offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who has information on the burglaries that leads to an arrest.