PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are seeking the public’s help in solving the deadly Northeast Portland shooting of Zackary Harris.

On March 16, officers found Harris with a gunshot wound near the overpass underneath Cesar Chavez Boulevard off Halsey.

The 31-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries officials at the time believed were non-life-threatening. Harris’ father said he died from his wounds a week later.

Joel Harris said his son was homeless and fighting addiction — but that recently, he was making efforts to reconnect with family.

He said Zackary had been living near the area of the shooting at Northeast 40th & Halsey. The area was a high-density encampment with many tents and people living there when the shooting happened.

A $2,500 cash reward is now being offered for information that lead to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip should visit crimestoppersoforegon.com.