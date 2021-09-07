Reward offered for arsonist who killed Sarah Oxenreider

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau are still looking for leads in the fire that killed 26-year-old Sarah Oxenreider one year ago in North Portland.

Around 1:42 a.m. September 1, 2019, Portland Fire & Rescue firefighters responded to a heavy fire at an apartment complex on North Albina Avenue between Shaver and Failing Street.

When they arrived, they rescued Oxenreider from the bathtub of her apartment, but she was already badly injured. Oxenreider was taken to the hospital, but after four days, she did not survive her injuries.

Fire officials said determined the fire was an act of arson, but upon Oxenreider’s death, it became a homicide investigation and was turned over to PPB.

