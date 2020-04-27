Reward offered for info in Plaid Pantry armed robbery

A photo of the suspect in an armed robbery at a Bethany Plaid Pantry. April 23, 2020 (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Plaid Pantry employee said they were robbed at knife-point Thursday night in Bethany, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Now authorities have released a photo of the suspect in an effort to identify that person.

The armed robbery was reported at 9:15 p.m. on April 23. The employee told authorities that a man wearing a mask, gloves, and sunglasses had come into the store to rob it and then ran away before the police got there.

Immediately following the reported robbery, sheriff’s deputies searched the area using a K-9, but were not able to find the suspect. Authorities described that man as in his early to mid-20s. At the time, he was wearing a black hoodie with black pants and white shoes.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward for information in this case that leads to an arrest or conviction. If you have any information about this robbery, call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700. You can also submit tips to www.crimestoppersoforegon.com.