PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A reward is being offered for information connected to a Vancouver shooting that seriously injured a man in early August.

Just after 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, police responded to a shooting at NE 62nd Avenue and NE Fourth Plain Boulevard. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 34-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

In the two months since the shooting, no suspect has been arrested. Meanwhile, the victim has remained in the hospital, according to Crime Stoppers of Oregon.

In partnership with the Vancouver Police Department, Crime Stoppers is now asking for the public’s help and offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information connected to the shooting that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to leave a tip online or via the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.