Reward offered for leads in Elk Rock Island arson case

A still photo from footage recorded by witnesses to the fire on Elk Rock Island on Sept. 9. An arson investigation is ongoing. October 5, 2020 (Milwaukie Police)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are calling on the public for help in an arson investigation after a fire was started on Elk Rock Island last month. A reward is now being offered for information that moves the case forward and yields an arrest.

Milwaukie police said a fire broke out on the island, which sits on the Willamette River, on the evening of September 9. Authorities have video from witnesses who were recording right before the fire started. It appears to show a person standing near the fire with what police described as “possibly a fuel canister.” That person left the island before first responders arrived.

The arson investigation is ongoing.

Crime Stoppers has offered a $2,500 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Tips can be made anonymously through the app “P3 Tips” or call 503-823-HELP (4357).