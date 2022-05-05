Attempts unsuccessful, only minor damage done to building, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a $2,500 reward to anyone that helps authorities arrest the man who police say was caught on camera trying to burn down the Muslim Community Center of Portland building.

Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, surveillance cameras captured a man pouring a substance on the religious community building, located at 5325 North Vancouver Ave., and then lighting the substance on fire, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Police say only minor damage was done to the structure.

The surveillance footage can be viewed here, and authorities asked anyone with information to contact Detective Meredith Hopper at 503.823.3408.

Portland police and fire officials are investigating the case as a possible bias crime.

Just a few days prior, police say a man vandalized the oldest synagogue in the Pacific Northwest, Congregation Beth Israel on NW Flanders Street. Anti-Semitic messages were spray-painted on the place of worship.

A $2,500 cash reward has been offered in that case, too. Authorities have not stated whether the two incidents are related.