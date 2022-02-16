Reward offered for suspect in Piedmont neighborhood shooting

Michael Johnson in an undated photo released by his family. He was shot to death December 23, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials are offering a $2,500 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in a fatal shooting in the Piedmont neighborhood.

Michael Johnson was shot to death on the morning of December 23 near North Vancouver Avenue and North Farragut Street. The 53-year-old was found inside a tent.

By the time police arrived the suspect had already fled the scene.

Michael’s brother, Anthony Johnson, asked whoever did this to turn themselves in.

“When you take someone’s life, it destroys your life, their life, their family’s life,” he told KOIN 6 News. “You can’t even fathom when you take someone’s life how many people that impacts.”

Anyone with information is urged to submit an anonymous tip at crimestoppersoforegon.com.