PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that will point them to the suspect in a homicide case from two years ago.

On Feb. 20, 2021, the Portland Police Bureau responded to a report of a shooting around 9:36 p.m. at Northeast 54th Avenue and Northeast Fremont Street. The shooting victim was identified as 25-year-old Tyler Turpin, who was already deceased once paramedics arrived at the scene.

Crime Stoppers reported that Turpin was “known for his big heart and being generous with friends and family in need, but the light of his life was his young daughter. Family time was important to Tyler, including birthday parties, road trips and a day at the river.”

According to CSO, investigators think there may still be people who have additional information on Turpin’s murder who have yet to be interviewed or contacted by PPB.

Crime Stoppers added that Turpin’s daughter and the rest of his family are asking the public to share any potential tips via the CSO website, where people can remain anonymous.

Tipsters should reference PPB case number 21-46739.