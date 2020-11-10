Reward offered for tips in North Portland double homicide

Billy Lewnes and Amber Coughtry were killed on September 29, 2020 in North Portland (photos provided by Portland Police Bureau)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Investigators are offering a reward for information about a double homicide in North Portland.

Amber Coughtry and Billy Lewnes, both 41, were shot and killed on September 29 near North Victory Boulevard and North Force Avenue, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Police initially said the victims were located in a parking lot near Force Lake, but have not elaborated on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Tuesday, PPB and Crime Stoppers of Oregon announced a cash reward up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.

Those wishing to make an anonymous tip can do so online.