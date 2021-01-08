$20K reward offered in unsolved 2018 Fernhill Park murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After three years, police are still searching for information connected to the murder of Cody Oller.

Around 9:30 p.m. on January 8, shots rang out at Fernhill Park in Northeast Portland. When police arrived, they found Cody Oller dead. As the investigation unfolded, police asked for surveillance video from neighbors in the area of NE 37th and Simpson — but found there was little to go on to try and locate the shooter.

Over the past three years, no one has been arrested in the death of the 25-year-old and there is no suspect information to go off. Oller’s family has pledged a reward of $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for his death.

Cody Oller was a Kansas native who moved to Portland to live with his sister in a house not far from Fernhill Park.

“Cody was just 25 years old. He moved here from Kansas to live with his sister. He worked at a hotel in downtown. His life here in Portland was just beginning. He had a job and strong family support,” Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said. “We believe there are people either in Portland, Kansas or Missouri who have information about Cody’s death. If that’s you, please come forward.”

Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact Portland Police Detective Scott Broughton at 503.823.3774 or Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov — or contact Detective Rico Beniga at 503.823.0457 or Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov.

To be considered for the $20,000 reward, anyone with information must contact the Portland Police Bureau detectives directly.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon also offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tips can be submitted anonymously online.