Reward offered in deadly N Portland shooting

Kelley Marie Smith, 53, was shot to death December 17 while delivering for Uber Eats (Courtesy/KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are still seeking information concerning a deadly North Portland shooting that took place earlier this month.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene of a fatal shooting in North Portland on December 17, shortly before 7 p.m., not far from Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. The victim died at the scene.

Someone who lives nearby told KOIN 6 News her neighbors heard about 40 shots.

Streets in the area were closed for hours at the time while a perimeter of several blocks was set up to collect evidence. Legacy Emanuel also went into lockdown for a brief time during the incident.

The victim, identified as Kelley Marie Smith, was making her last Uber Eats delivery on the Eliot neighborhood in North Portland when the shooting occurred. Her husband Raymond was with her, helping make those deliveries.

They were near Dawson Park when they finished their last delivery and were heading back. Raymond said someone stopped them and asked for a ride – and around that time there was gunfire.

“Somebody else fired. I couldn’t see the location it was dark,” he said. “There was gunfire, came from everywhere. It thought it would never stop. They murdered my wife.”

Kelley Smith was 53. She and Raymond had been married since 1996.

“If anyone has any information, anything concerning this incident, please get in contact with the Portland Police Department,” Raymond said. “I beg of you, anybody that knows anything.”

The investigation remains open and ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Detective Michael Greenlee at 503.823.0871 or Detective Brad Clifton at 503.823.0696. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers a $2500 reward for information. Tips can be delivered online and anonymously.