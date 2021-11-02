Reward offered in downtown Portland shooting, disturbance

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects connected to a shooting that occurred in Portland over the summer.

On July 3 around 2:30 a.m., gunfire was reported near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Ankeny Street. Officers arrived to find two injured people — one suffered a gunshot wound while the other was hurt from a physical assault.

Both of the victims were sent to nearby hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, PPB says.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, investigators later discovered there had been a fight and disturbance between multiple people and around two dozen gunshots were fired by unknown suspects.

PPB is partnering with Crime Stoppers of Oregon to track down suspects. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for any information leading to an arrest in any unsolved felony. Submit an anonymous tip here.