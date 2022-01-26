Reward offered in New Year’s Day homicide of uncle, nephew

Andre Lashun Foster, 43, and Quayan Johnell Foster, 21, (uncle and nephew) were shot to death January 1, 2022 (Undated family photos released via PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are offering a reward for help in solving the deadly New Year’s Day shooting of an uncle and nephew in the Argay Terrace neighborhood.

Andre Lashun Foster, 43, and Quayan Johnell Foster, 21 were identified as the victims by Portland police two days after the shooting. The autopsy ruled their deaths to be homicide by gunshot.

Around 1:47 a.m. police responded to the area of Northeast 131st Place. There they found three men who had been shot. Officials said one was pronounced dead at the scene, while another died at the hospital. The third suffered non-life threatening injuries.

PPB and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are offering $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip to crimestoppersoforegon.com.