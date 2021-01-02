Reward offered in NW Portland Synagogue fire investigation

Congregation Beth Israel, located in the 1900 block of Northwest Flanders Street (Crime Stoppers)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in a potential arson investigation at a Northwest Portland synagogue.

On Wednesday night, Portland Fire & Rescue extinguished a fire at the Congregation Beth Israel that was later determined by authorities to have been intentionally set.

Investigators have not concluded this incident is related to anti-Semitic or any other bias-related activity.

Crime Stoppers has joined PF&R and the Portland Police Bureau’s effort to capture the parties responsible for the fire and is offering up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest. Anonymous tips can be submitted here.