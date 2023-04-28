The NOAA is offering a reward for information that leads to charges for a boat who drove through resting sea lions. (NOAA)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fishing boat was spotted driving through resting sea lions and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is now offering a reward for information that leads to a penalty or their conviction.

On April 3, the fishing boat was spotted driving through resting California sea lions near Hayden Island on the Columbia River.

NOAA describes the boat as a 19 to 20-foot-long aluminum Hewescraft Pro-V Sea Runner with a dark blue stripe, a soft top with an aluminum Barewest Fish & Wake Tower and a Yamaha outboard motor.

NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for any information that results in a civic penalty or criminal conviction for the boater.

According to the Marine Mammal Protection Act, harassing, hunting, capturing or killing sea mammals such as sea lions is prohibited, although they may be deterred using non-lethal methods, but only while actively fishing.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 360-310-0259.