Reward offered in search for deadly hit-run suspect

A pickup suspected to have been involved in a hit-and-run crash in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood, April 11, 2021. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A reward is being offered in the search for a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run in Portland.

Faustino Jurado, 47, was in a mobility scooter when he was hit in the crosswalk at NE 122nd Avenue and NE Halsey Street shortly after 5 p.m. on April 11, the Portland Police Bureau said. Jurado was taken to a hospital with what were thought to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police learned on April 24 that Jurado had died.

The hit-and-run driver fled the scene and has not been identified at this time. However, the involved truck — a silver Dodge Ram 1500 Quad Cab Pick-up with a large dent in its side — has been located and seized as evidence.

The Portland Police Bureau has now partnered with Crime Stoppers of Oregon and is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in any unsolved felony and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the PPB or Crime Stoppers of Oregon.

Portland has seen 23 traffic deaths so far this year, marking a 56% increase since this time last year.