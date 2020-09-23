Reward offered in unsolved NE Portland homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help with any information leading to an arrest for the unsolved murder of Gus Dino Komas.
Police opened a homicide investigation after the 50-year-old man was found hurt and unconscious in Northeast Portland — and later died from his injuries. Komas was found lying in the street near NE Ivy Street and NE Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the early hours of September 1.
When authorities found him, Komas was still breathing. However, he later died that same day after being taken to the hospital. An autopsy determined Komas’ death was a homicide, leading detectives to believe he was assaulted.
Courtesy of his family, police have released new photos of Komas. Detectives hope the pictures could prompt a potential witness to recall information they could use in the case.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a $2,500 cash reward to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest. Anonymous tips can be made online or by calling 503.823.4357.
