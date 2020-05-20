Reward offered in unsolved Portland homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest in an unsolved Portland homicide case.
Thomas Osborn was killed in a shooting in the Irvington neighborhood on November 2, 2019. Over six months later, no suspect has been found.
Authorities initially found the 47-year-old Portland resident seriously injured near Northeast Broadway and Northeast 21st Avenue around 2:16 a.m. that morning. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from the gunshot wound.
Irvington shooting victim identified
The Multnomah County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.
The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are now asking for the public’s help in solving the case. Up to $2,500 in cash is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
Make an anonymous tip by calling 503.823.4357 or submit a form online.
