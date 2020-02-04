Reward offered on anniversary of Vancouver cold case

Donald Brown was found dead in his Vancouver home on February 4, 2007

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On the anniversary of a man’s death, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office has renewed their call for information on a 13-year-old cold case.

Donald Brown was found dead in his Vancouver home on February 4, 2007. Authorities said there was evidence of a struggle in the home and determined that he died from multiple stab wounds.

Thirty-nine-year-old “Donnie” was described as a dedicated father and well-liked within his community.

Donald Brown’s Vancouver home in an undated photo. (Clark County Sheriff’s Office)

Crimestoppers has offered a reward of $2,500, and Brown’s family has offered an additional reward of $22,500—totalling $25,000—for any information that leads to an arrest in the case. The substantial reward is only being offered for a limited time.

If you have any information about Brown’s death, you’re asked to call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 564-397-2120.