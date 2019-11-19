Rideshare driver sought after driving gunshot victim

There was no description given of the driver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Detectives have asked for the community’s help in finding a rideshare driver who drove a gunshot victim to OHSU early Saturday morning.

There was no description given of the driver.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, police heard a gunshot fired downtown. They located a shooting scene at Southwest 3rd and Ash. A short while later, a gunshot victim checked into OHSU and officers believe they’re connected.

No information has been released about the victim besides it is an adult male. Police said another injured man was in the rideshare car with the victim on the way to the hospital.

If anyone has any information related to the shooting, please contact Detective Meghan Burkeen at 503.823.2092 or at meghan.burkeen@portlandoregon.gov.

KOIN 6 News will continue to cover this story.