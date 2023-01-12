PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a fraud suspect sought by the Ridgefield Police Department.

According to a statement issued by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, a person was captured on camera using a fraudulent check and personal information to illegally withdraw $1,600 in cash from the Columbia Credit Union located at 108 Grand Ave. in Vancouver.

Photos of the Clark County fraud suspect. (Clark County Sheriff’s Office)







Authorities say that the unknown suspect visited the credit union’s ATM drive-thru multiple times between Jan. 4 and Jan. 7 to withdraw cash from two victims’ accounts.

In the credit union’s security footage, the suspect can be seen driving a black SUV. The suspect can also be seen wearing a distinct comic-style jacket and beanies with Portland Trail Blazers and Chicago Bulls NBA logos.

Anyone who may know something about the suspect’s identity or the vehicle used in the alleged crimes is encouraged to contact Ridgefield Police Department Officer Collin Keating. Keating can be reached by email at Collin.keating@ridgefieldwa.us. The case number associated with the alleged offense is 23000019.