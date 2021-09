A BMW driver fled on foot before officers discovered a rifle and body armor in his car. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The driver of a BMW fled on foot after being pulled over by Portland Police officers early Monday morning.

Officers attempted to pull the driver over at SE 136th Ave and SE Powell Blvd just before 2 a.m. The driver fled on foot.

Officers found a short barreled rifle, body armor, magazines, ammunition, a baton, and a handheld radio in the car.

A search was conducted in the area but he was not found.