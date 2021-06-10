Rifle fired in Montavilla neighborhood; man in custody

Crime

Tsaan Kuang Saelee faces multiple charges

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Witnesses heard people yelling and the sound of gunshots in the Montavilla neighborhood late Wednesday, and callers to police said they saw a man armed with a rifle.

Officers rushed to NE 75th and Halsey and saw a man standing in the street with a rifle. Officials said he went behind a car, then emerged without the rifle and began to run. He was captured and police said they found the rifle stashed behind the car.

Tsaan Kuang Saelee was taken to a hospital by ambulance after being detained because, authorities said, he showed signs of drug use. Once he was checked out, the 37-year-old was booked for attempted murder, attempted assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories