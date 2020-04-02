Riflepoint car theft lands 3 in jail, one at large

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fight between as many as 6 people led to the arrest of 3 people with a 4th suspect at large and considered armed and dangerous.

A caller reported the fight to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office around 7:40 p.m. Monday night. When deputies got to the 1400 block of N. Bank Road in Otis, they found 3 young adults who reported their Toyota Camry was stolen at rifle point by 4 people who took off in a Dodge Challenger.

Investigators determined this was not a random act.

About 20 minutes later deputies spotted and stopped the Camry in Lincoln City and arrested Nicholas Allen Wright. Authorities said they found a loaded .22 caliber rifle in the car, the same style as the one used in the robbery.

The next afternoon deputies spotted the Dodge Challenger and stopped it along Hwy 101 near Cape Foulweather. Ruben Zamudio Jr. was arrested.

Then around 9:30 p.m. April 1, Kimmia Kay Whittlinger was arrested by Yamhill County deputies, with help from Polk County and the Grand Ronde Tribal Police.

The 4th person, 27-year-old Jacob Leeland Lunstedt is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 541.265.4277.

Wright, 30, faces 10 charges: 3 counts of reckless endangerment, plus one count each of theft, robbery, menacing, unauthorized use of a vehicle, pointing a firearm at a person, unlawful use of a weapon and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Zamudio, 30, and the 26-year-old Whittlinger are both charged with theft, robbery, criminal conspiracy and unauthorized use of a vehicle.