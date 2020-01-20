Rifles, stolen purse, cargo van in planned Oregon pot heist

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Investigators continue to look into a planned heist of a dozen mature pot plants from a western Washington County marijuana farm in late 2019.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video on Monday of the burglary from November 18, 2019. The released footage shows an organized effort that involved a stolen purse and credit card, a U-Haul, semi-automatic weapons and multiple people.

The video shows people drove up to the pot farm in a white cargo van rented from a Portland U-Haul. One person gets out of the van and used bolt cutters to break into the locked front gate.

WANTED: Marijuana Farm Burglary Suspects



On November 18, 2019, multiple armed suspects burglarized a marijuana farm in western Washington County.



The Sheriff's Office is looking for any information about these suspects. pic.twitter.com/kYATfzRQam — WCSO Oregon (@WCSOOregon) January 20, 2020

The suspects drove into the farm and parked in front of a garage door to a shed. As some got their tools, at least 2 suspects brandished semi-automatic rifles. Once they broke into the shed they got down and stole the mature plants.

Later surveillance shows the suspect’s car at the U-Haul store. Two people walk into the U-Haul location with a stolen purse connected to a stolen credit card used to rent the cargo van.

The U-Haul was later recovered in Portland and one suspect was linked to the U-Haul surveillance video.

This person is a suspect in a planned heist at a Washington County pot farm on November 18, 2019 (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

But no arrests have been made in this active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and reference Case #50-193220465.