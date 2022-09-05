Parkrose neighborhood has had at least 53 cases of burglary in 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just days after a Northeast Portland bar was hit by crooks, more businesses on that side of town are coming forward about their own break-ins.

A plaza in Portland’s Parkrose neighborhood is home to a restaurant, a bank, a dentist and more businesses. Now, pieces of plywood near business entrances serve as a reminder of the places targeted by crooks.

“Just a couple weeks ago, we had someone that came and broke their window right in front of the store front there,” the plaza landlord told KOIN 6 News, anonymously, adding that last month just after 2 a.m., a salon supply company in the plaza was broken into.

Still frames from surveillance video show a man breaking into a Parkrose business then walking away with a wagon filled with items, September 2022 (Courtesy to KOIN)

While police have not yet confirmed the details of the break-in, surveillance video given to KOIN 6 News shows a man walking toward the businesses in question. Cameras at another angle show the same man, now carrying a wagon, walking up to the business with a broken window before climbing inside. A short time later, the man is seen walking away with the wagon full of items.

The landlord told KOIN 6 News a bank in the plaza was also hit in a different case, while a third business was left vandalized with a broken window.

“This kind of activity not only hurts our tenant, it also makes it tough for landlords to keep our buildings with tenants who want to be here,” the landlord said.

According to the City of Portland, the Parkrose neighborhood has seen at least 53 cases of burglary and 111 vandalism cases so far this year.

Blue Diamond bar in Portland was hit with break-ins weeks apart – costing the small northeast Portland business thousands in damages. Blue Diamond’s business owner’s told KOIN 6 News the second break-in was caught on camera, and they are looking for the suspected thief. August 31, 2022 (KOIN).

Other Northeast Portland businesses said they’ve also been targeted. Last week, the Blue Diamond Bar and Grill was hit a second time, and a few weeks ago a thrift shop announced they were closing because of the crime. Owners said as they’re left picking up the pieces they want something done about the crime and for those responsible to face the consequences.

“When things like this are happening, as a result, it has a ripple effect to all of the businesses,” the landlord said.

Anyone with information about any of the crimes can submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers of Oregon. KOIN 6 News reached out to the Portland Police Bureau to see if there are any suspects or arrests made but have not yet heard back.