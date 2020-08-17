Rise in shootings in NE Portland ‘scary and upsetting’

NE Dekum Street has been the site of 3 shootings in recent weeks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooting overnight Sunday in the Woodlawn neighborhood near NE 15th Avenue and NE Dekum Street marked the third shooting in that area in just a couple of weeks. Across the board, shootings in Portland are up.

Several residents said they are scared and upset by the violence they’ve seen.

“I know I used to go walk in the park,” said resident Rena Jackson. “I don’t do that anymore because I’m just kind of leery.”

On July 28, 22-year-old Jordan Lee Louis was shot and killed on NE Dekum Street near 8th Avenue. Two nights later, someone visiting his memorial was shot in the leg.

Memorial for Jordan Lee Louis, the 22-year-old who was shot and killed on NE Dekum Street in late July. August 17, 2020 (KOIN)

Police are still looking for suspects in both shootings.

Then, overnight Sunday on Aug. 16, police said a man driving a pickup truck was shot in the arm by someone in a passing car a few blocks away from where the other two shootings happened.

After the first shooting, both Breakside Brewery and Five Zero Trees closed for several days and only recently reopened.

“I just know that it was pretty traumatizing,” said Latima Chambers, who was visiting the neighborhood. “They had to shut down for a couple of days. The staff was really having a hard time coping with everything.”

She stopped by just to show her support and check on some of her friends who work at Breakside.

“We came by today to support—hoping to sit down and visit, but I think they’re still just doing to-go for now, just taking it slow,” said Chambers.

“What’s really scary and upsetting me is that none of the businesses are open and they’re always busy,” said Jackson.

The shootings in the Woodlawn neighborhood are part of a bigger uptick in violence in the city of Portland. According to police, there were 99 shootings this July. That’s nearly three times the amount of shootings the city saw in July of 2019.

Mayor Ted Wheeler has previously said that he was working with Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell to reassemble some new form of the Gun Violence Reduction Team that was disbanded July 1. KOIN 6 News reached out to both the mayor’s office and the Portland Police Bureau on Monday for an update on these plans but has not yet heard back.