Road closure in place as PPB investigates ‘suspicious item’

NE Killingsworth is closed from NE 60th Ave to NE Cully Blvd

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A road closure is in place as the Portland Police Bureau investigates what they described as a “suspicious item.”

The item was found in Portland’s Cully Neighborhood, near the 6400 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street. According to police, members of the Explosive Disposal Unit are on their way to the scene.

Northeast Killingsworth Street is currently closed to traffic between Northeast 60th Avenue and Northeast Cully Boulevard as crews work the scene. Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will update this when more information is available.