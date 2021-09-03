Road rage escalates into gunfire, crash in Hazel Dell

A road rage incident happened in the 9700 block of NE 19th of Hazel Dell, September 3, 2021 (Clark County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two drivers, apparently involved in a road rage incident that escalated into gunfire, brought a heavy police presence to a Hazel Dell neighborhood Friday afternoon.

It all unfolded shortly after 3 p.m. when Clark County deputies rushed to the 9700 block of NE 19th. Callers said there was gunfire in the area along with a collision.

The collision involved a motorist who was not part of the road rage, the sheriff’s office said.

Bullet holes were found in nearby houses, but at this time there are no reports of injuries or victims, officials said.

No arrests have been made at this time, and, officials said, “no additional details will be made available at this time.”

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.